05/19/2023

São Paulo, 19th – The National Coffee Council (CNC) and the federal government reached a common denominator to solve the problem of hiring seasonal workers. This is the “Agreement for the adoption of good labor practices and decent working conditions in coffee growing in the State of Minas Gerais”, whose document disclosure should take place on June 5th and 6th, in Belo Horizonte (MG), informs the CNC.

The president of the CNC, Silas Brasileiro, said that the agreement will mark the end of a long and historic process in search of a solution for the lack of labor in coffee plantations at harvest time. “It was an exhaustive job in search of guaranteeing legal security to coffee growers for hiring temporary workers, promoting an increase in social security contributions to public coffers in the months when the harvester is registered, in addition to promoting a great social impact with the generation of formalized job openings”, he explained in a statement.

According to him, the terms of the agreement are very clear, leaving no doubts about the legality of the formalized temporary contract.

“The effect of the agreement will be immediate after the signature between the parties, that is, for the crop that is being harvested, it will already be possible to use the terms as legal security. Thus, the worker will not lose the Bolsa Família benefit (returning to the Program immediately after the end of the registration), the producer will not be classified as a promoter of work analogous to slavery (if he registers the card) and the government will receive the contributions. Can you imagine the impact of this measure?”, highlighted Brasileiro.























