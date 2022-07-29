Tatiana Calderón began 2022 as the first woman to participate in IndyCar, the highest category of motorsports in the United States, since 2013. However, despite the fact that she has competed in seven circuits and has at least four planned ahead, his season could be close to coming to an end.

Calderon in suspense

Photo: Courtesy, @Actionsports

After the information was echoed that ROKiT, the main sponsor of the AJ Foyt team that Calderón is part of, was behind in the agreed payments, the Bogota native was left out of the Toronto and Gallagher Grand Prix, despite the fact that they were scheduled in your season plan.

“The No. 11 car shared by Calderón (road tracks and streets) and JR Hildebrand (ovals) will not participate in any races until the global business conglomerate catches up on the late sponsorship payments that were to be the backbone de Foyt expanding to three full-time cars this season”advanced the North American newspaper ‘IndyStar’.

“I know ROKiT is trying, and it’s not like they haven’t paid anything. They’ve just fallen behind a bit, and this isn’t a cheap sport, albeit a great value compared to other series.“, Larry Foyt, president of the team, had told ‘Motorsport’ in the run-up to the Mid-Ohio GP, a race that Calderón was unable to finish after his car had mechanical failures.

At this time, the situation is worrying for Tatiana Calderón, because of her teammates is the one who depends the most on the sponsorship of the telecommunications company.

To date, the Bogota native had her best performance at the Indianapolis GMR in May, when she finished 15th. That result is better than any of her teammate Dalton Kellet and better than eight of the nine achieved by Kyle Kirkwood. , the top rookie of the team.

Although the adaptation in the Indy has not been easy for Calderón, his arrival has been well received in the environment of the category.

“I think it’s going to take a while for her to get used to everything the show has to offer. Still, she’s good and she’s on a great team. That’s what it takes. She has to be very patient, of course. I feel that she has been prudent in the way she entered this year to compete, and that is very good. It is important to have this type of female participants in a sport that has historically been dominated by male pilots. Colombia should be very proud of Tatiana Calderon”Mario Andretti, the winningest driver in United States history, told this newspaper in May.

As it has been known, Foyt does not plan to have other drivers in his car No.11 to continue the setbacks with the sponsorship payments. For now, Calderón will remain in the United States with his daily preparation, waiting for the situation between the team and ROKiT to be resolved, to have a ‘green flag’ and continue his course.

