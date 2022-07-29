From this first of August and until the 6th of the same month, the future of athletics on the planet meets in Cali, Colombia, as a housewife, she will seek with 33 of her best talents to have an outstanding performance on the track of the Pascual Guerrero stadium. in the Under-20 World Championships in Athletics.

The sports capital of America once again welcomes the nascent figures of grassroots sport at an orbital level, since, in 2015, that same track of the San Fernandino stadium saw the birth of Anthony Zambrano, who is the current benchmark of national athletics in the world.

First step

Among 2,500 athletes from 175 countries, the local delegation will seek to achieve an outstanding performance in track and field events, such as the 100 and 200 meter dash or the shot put and hammer throw, among others.

Manuel Murillo is part of the group of coaches who has been in the process of preparing for the orbital appointment and highlighted: “To choose this group of boys who are going to Cali, the parameter of established brands to be part of the team was met and later in the National Championship of the category they chose the athletes who had the minimum mark to later be with us in this process”.

The last two weeks the tricolor team has been making the final adjustments in the capital of the Republic, working with 20 of the athletes who will be in Cali, while the rest of the group was in the city of Ibagué.

“This has been a process of four concentrations, we started with a group of athletes and with the passing of time and work, We carry out the necessary filters to be able to reach this team that we are going to have to face this World Cup event,” he added.

Photo: www.runningcolombia.com

Murillo also valued the quality of the national athlete. “The Colombian athlete has the conditions to be on a par with anyone, we have had role models who have served as an example to this generation that now seeks to follow in his footsteps and That’s why Colombia is ready to face this World Cup in Cali”.

In the contest, one of the great medal possibilities for the country will be with the athlete Natalia Linareswho, at the Bolivarian Games in Valledupar, has just won the gold medal in the long jump.

Also, the name of Laura Martínez, who in the 100 meters and the 4×100 is another of the national charts.

This group of coaches is headed by the experienced Valentin Gamboa, who acts as coordinator, in addition to a total of 13 counselors, who will be accompanied by an interdisciplinary group made up of psychologists, physiotherapists and doctors from the Ministry of Sport.

Colombian payroll

Marleth Ospino (4×100 relay)

Jean Carlos Ortiz (hammer throw)

Javier Andrés Robledo Martínez (triple jump)

Valery Arce (triple jump)

Ronal Longa Mosquera (100 and 4×100)

Darwin Meneses Angulo (bullet drive)

Brayan Ramos (long jump)

Maria Alejandra Murillo (100 hurdles)

Yerlyn González Domínguez (4×100)

Anderson Mena (high jump)

Hollman Villamizar Camacho (discus throw)

Carlos Yesid Flórez (100m and 4x100m relay)

Yaider Andrés Palomeque Robledo (1.10 hurdles)

Catalina Rodríguez Márquez (hammer throw)

Laura Martínez (100 and 4×100)

Sebastian Mosquera (400 hurdles)

Melany Bolaño (200 and 4×100)

Nicolle Valencia Escobar (bullet and disk)

Oscar Manuel Baltan Viveros (200 and 4×100)

Paola Andrea Loboa (400 meters)

Mariana Rincón (10,000 march)

Natalia Pulido (10,000 march)

Natalia Linares (long jump 4×100)

Star Wolf (triple jump)

Valentina Barrios (Javelin Throw)

Juliana Garces (400 hurdles)

Maria Jose Galvez (1,500 meters)

Karol Mosquera (800 meters)

Carol Dayana Ruiz (pole vault)

Pedro Pinzon (800 meters)

Mateo Romero (20,000 march)

Esteban Ortega (3,000 meters)

Miguel Cervantes (pole vault)

