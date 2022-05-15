The rider Tatiana Calderón held a great competition this Saturday on the mixed track of the Indianapolis Road Cursefifth round of the IndyCar championship, capturing the ‘top 15’ in chaotic competition and in the rain.

With this result, the driver of the Telmex Claro team took 15 more points to her personal account, plus 1 per lap led in the competition, on lap 36, in which was his best position in the competition.

​

Calderón managed to survive a chaotic race where mistakes were possible in each section, managing to roll in the best way to rescue the ‘top-15’, although he was able to reach the ‘top-10’.

That’s the way it is, Tatiana closed on the lead lap, on lap 75, with five stops in the pits and 15 passes in the racewhich has finally paid off for the AJ Foyt Racing driver, who will have her next appointment at Detroit’s Belle Isle street circuit on Sunday, June 5.

“We continue to improve, which is why I am happy to leave Indianapolis where it was my first race, I achieved my best result so far and lead the competition by one lap. Indianapolis is a fabulous and magical track”, said Calderón at the end of the race.

Juan Pablo Montoya, the other Colombian in the competition, became the ‘top 5’ of the race. However, in the middle of the rain, he lost his visibility and suffered a crash. Montoya closed in 24th place.

*With information from the press office.