The National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba (ANPP, unicameral Parliament) approved this Sunday, in an extraordinary session, the island’s new Criminal Code that provides, among other things, sanctions of up to three years for those who insult high-ranking public officials and prohibits external financing of the media.

It provides, among other issues, penalties of up to three years for those who insult high-ranking public officials and prohibits external financing of the media.

The deputies approved the project in a session in which President Miguel-Díaz Canel was present, and the former governor of the Caribbean country, Raúl Castro (2008-2018).

Activists and opponents believe that this reform will silence social protest and independent journalism. Its promoters, on the other hand, describe it as a “guarantee” and updater, since the previous one -from 1987- did not contemplate environmental crimes, cybercrime and gender violence.

Originally the project should have been voted in April in the ANPP, but for reasons that did not transcend its passage through the Legislative it was delayed.

The new code, which will come into force in 90 days when it will be published in the Official Gazette of the Republicincludes 37 new crimes such as “public disorder” to penalize “alterations of that nature produced in groups or individually.”

The president of the People’s Supreme Court of the island, Rubén Remigio Ferro, pointed out when presenting the bill to the plenary session of the Parliament, that it reinforces the rigor of the sanctions related to corruption.

It includes 37 new crimes such as ‘public disorder’ to penalize ‘alterations of this nature produced in groups or individually’.

It also stated that it establishes life imprisonment as the maximum sanction and maintains the possibility of applying the death penalty exceptionally in the case of 23 criminal offenses.

It also provides for penalties of up to 10 years in prison for anyone who “supports, encourages, finances, provides, receives or has in their possession funds, material or financial resources” from non-governmental organizations or international institutions that can be used to “pay for activities against the State and its constitutional order”.

The new criminal code has not received as much official media coverage as the Family Code, a reform that is also currently being processed in the ANPP after three months of a popular consultation process where the content of this text has been explained. Similarly, unlike the Family Code, this project will not be submitted to a referendum.

Havana (EFE)