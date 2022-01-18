Tatiana Calderon it will run in 12 of the 17 Indycar races this year with the AF Foyt team, with great support from the multinational communications and entertainment company ROKiT, which has been promoting it for a couple of years. It kicks off February 27 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Tatiana did a test in October in Mid Ohio with the team of the legendary North American driver AJ Foyt (87 years old), now managed by his son Larry and, as a result of that experience, he achieved one of the three seats in the squad. The other two will be worn by Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirwood and Canadian Dalton Kellett, a two-year veteran. With Tatiana, Indycar history reviews 11 women in the tournament.

Big step for Tatiana

Tatiana Calderón, to the IndyCar. Photo: Press Office of Tatiana Calderón

Previously, Colombians Juan Pablo Montoya, Gabby Chaves, Carlos Muñoz, Carlos Huertas, Sebastián Saavedra and Roberto José Guerrero have raced in the Indycars.

Tatiana moves to the most important single-seater category after Formula 1, after a long international campaign that began in 2011 at the Star Mazda tournament in the United States, and since then she has been active in the most diverse formula categories. and prototypes, adding more than 300 participations to date.

ROKiT Founder and President Jonathan Kendrick said, “Tatiana is a role model for many young women because of the exposure she will have for them to become involved in motorsports.”

While Tatiana is testing this week at Sebring, in Abu Dhabi, Sebastián Montoya is preparing his debut in Formula 3, now called Regional, which has a condensed Asian series championship, alternating on the tracks of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The intense tournament goes on five consecutive weekends, with three races in each.

Montoya will debut this Saturday with the Indian team Mumbai Falcon, operated by Prema Racing. He will be with Arthur Leclerc, brother of Charles, Ferrari driver in F1, and Swedish Dino Beganovic.

To preserve his rookie status in the European F3 regional that he will compete in, he cannot have more than three previous races in the modality, for which he will give his car to Oliver Bearman, Italian and German champion of the F3, on the last two dates. F4.

JOSE CLOPATOFSKI

Engine Editor

@joseclopa

