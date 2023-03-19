United States.- There is no doubt that being able to have a muscular body requires a lot of discipline and perseverance, but Eating dog croquettes to be fit? This was done by a young man who has become popular on social networks.

Every year the gyms are filled with people whose New Year’s resolution is to lose weight or have a better body, however, as the days go by, the training centers become empty, and not everyone has the discipline to exercise their bodies, and even more, almost no one can go on rigorous diets to achieve their goals.

It is in this context that the case of the fitness influencer Henry Clariseywho surprised social networks by showing how he eats dog food to gain muscle mass.

It was through the social network TikTok where the content creator uploaded a video in which he showed how he decided to eat dog food in order to gain muscle mass.

“I tried the dry dog ​​food kibble, and it tasted like little pieces of rocks,” the tiktoker commented.

According to what can be seen in the viral clip, after going to the supermarket and buying the croquettes, the young man proceeded to put a few in his mouth and try to chew them to later digest them.

In the viral images, it can be seen that he did not like the taste of the tenderloin food at all, since he is seen making all kinds of faces when he has them in his mouth, and even these caused him to gag.

“It wasn’t comfortable to eat at all, and it was very difficult to bite into,” he said.

Although he made it clear that eating the croquettes was disgustingassured that they are high in protein, something he found out by watching videos of another fit user, who in his content talked about the intake of this type of food that is not for people.

As expected, the video posted on the Chinese virtual platform soon went viral, achieving more than 2.8 million reproductions so far, as well as more than 301 thousand “likes” and more than 3 thousand comments.