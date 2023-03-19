“The voice Peru” it targeted new talents such as Daniel Lazo, Ruby Palomino, Marcela Navarro, Lita Pezo and Edu Lecca, to name a few. Now, in his 2023 season, he allowed to meet Lucy Young, 36 years old, a single mother looking for her chance to shine brightly, even if it means facing her niece Asmir Young, from Raúl Romero’s team. In conversation with La República, team member Eva Ayllón talks about her projects and asks the public to support her with her vote in the Grand Finale of the Latina TV reality show.

—You come from a family dedicated to music and art.

“Yes, my uncle is Lucho Macedo, from Sonora Matancera. My dad, Teobaldo Hugo Young Agüero, He was a percussionist musician and professor of the National Symphony of Peru. My mom, Lucia Sardi Rivera, she was a singer and then she joined Sonara Casino, my father’s orchestra.

—You have been widely criticized for competing twice in “La voz Perú”.

—Yes, on social networks, some people They criticized me for choosing Eva Ayllón again. They questioned that “La voz Perú” accept me twice and why they allowed me, being a professional, to introduce myself. I did not answer, because that generates more criticism, but I do want to say that the teacher is my idol, I have grown up with her music. Having the opportunity, once again, for her to teach me, at another stage and with another type of style, is to learn more. It is my dream to keep fighting.

—In the previous season, you did ballads; now, you go with the sauce.

—Since it was tropical, I had the option of singing a bit of everything: salsa, cumbia, merengue. Or go for a single musical genre, but that is moved. I decided to make it salsa, because it’s my field now. I wanted people to hear me as Lucy Young being a saucer. The public reacted well. So, I said: “I will continue this way”.

—You have been the vocalist for Daniela Darcourt, how was your experience with her?

—It was crazy, because I went to the casting of Son Tentación and the manager, who at that time was Daniela Darcourt and Son Tentación, told me: “I need you for Daniela’s group.” So, that’s where the journey began.

—What did you learn next to Daniela Darcourt?

-A lot. I learned more about the musical field of salsa. Stand on a stage. Daniela gave me the opportunity for the whole world to see me and show my talent as a salsa singer. She let me sing alone or we sang together. It was exciting that all her audience and her people see me.

—Do you see yourself competing with Daniela Darcourt and Yahaira Plasencia?

—It’s not that I see myself competing, because in the salsa business there is something for everyone. The salsa that I would make would be more sensual, not the usual or what everyone sings about. Mine is more interpretation, a more sensual wave. I would do something totally different from what Daniela Darcourt and Yahaira Plasencia do.

—You are competing in “La voz Perú” with your niece, Asmir Young.

—My niece is like a daughter to me. I have raised her in one way or another. We have worked together, I have helped her grow. Having her there gives me two satisfactions, because she reached the final, because she is my niece and as my daughter. And two, because, holding hands, we have walked together towards something. For me, it is very exciting that she is in the final with me.

-And the family? Have they been divided in supporting them?

—No, because the talent is there. We are of different styles. I am salsa and she is urban. The family has been told to vote for the music genre they like. I am going to feel happy that the cup of “La voz Perú” reaches any of the hands and stays in the family.

—Along with “La voz Perú”, are you working on your solo project?

“Yes, I really am working hand in hand. It’s difficult, because making a production is expensive. Now, I have two songs. One on Spotify, “The reason”and another that is in the recording process.

—The prize is to record a song with Universal Music. Have you already chosen which one?

—Yes, of course, my unpublished song. It is a composition that my friend Nestor Otero he did for me, to introduce us to Claro Music, but we didn’t make it on time. I liked it so much that I decided to use it. I would love to record it in salsa, because the original is a ballad.

—What comes after “La voz Perú”?

-Keep fighting. I hope many doors open for me. If I don’t win, it doesn’t mean that I stagnate and stay there. I’m going to keep moving forward. If someone supports me, it will be much faster. For the moment, I’ll be a backing vocalist for Daniela Darcourt, but later I’ll be myself, Lucy Young. I will be ahead and not behind.

—Will you continue with other national and international singing programs?

-Of course. I really like contests, because more people see you; Also, you learn faster. Even if people say that they are fed up with my face, I will continue fighting. I would love to go to “La voz” from Spain or Mexico. If I have the opportunity, I would do it blindfolded.

—Do you plan to go to Viña del Mar as Milena Warthon?

Yes, there was an opportunity. Two people helped me. It was right when Milena Warthon applied. But they only accepted one from each country. This time, Milena represented us and I was very proud, because I competed with her in “La voz Perú” in 2021. And if this year it happens, I would go to Viña del Mar.

—Why should people vote for you to win “La voz Perú”?

—Since I was 15 years old, I fight for my dreams, for my work. Like everyone, I want to get ahead. I feel that it is my moment, it is my turn. I have given my all. The public has seen my growth through the contests in which I participate. I have not given up and I hope that people will give me the opportunity to be recognized by my name, Lucy Young.