Secretary of Public Security will return to the Chamber of Deputies to report on the project; Osvaldo Nico temporarily takes over

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), dismissed –public service term for layoffs– temporarily the Secretary of Public Security, Guilherme Derrite (PL-SP), in favor of the project that prohibits “outings” in prisons. The measure was published in Official State Gazette this Tuesday (March 12, 2024). Here's the complete of the decree (PDF – 428 MB).

With this, Derrite will return to the Chamber of Deputies to report on the project that prohibits the release of prisoners on holidays. He must return to the São Paulo government when the text is approved by deputies.

Until his return, the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat will be under the command of the executive secretary, Osvaldo Nico Gonçalves.

The proposal was reported by Guilherme Derrite in 2022, when the text was approved in the Chamber. In February of this year, the Senate also endorsed the matter, but changed parts of the piece.

However, the government base takes for granted the possibility of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) veto the text.