Oulu | A short circuit in the batteries started a fire in the shopping center

Kaakkurin The fire that broke out in K-Citymarket on Monday afternoon was caused by a short circuit of the batteries in the battery collection box, informs the rescue service of North Ostrobothnia.

The Kaakkuri shopping center in Oulu was quickly emptied of customers when the fire broke out. No one was injured in the fire.

Fire investigators from the rescue service and the police who were at the scene of the fire on Tuesday found out the cause of the fire. The battery collection box that caught fire was in K-Citymarket's warehouse, where it was waiting to be transported for further processing.

Waste Act sellers of batteries and accumulators are obliged to accept used batteries and accumulators. Typically, collection boxes are made of cardboard. The rescue service points out in its announcement that the collection is not risk-free.

A battery or accumulator can short circuit if there is power left in them. For this reason, the poles should be taped, the rescue service reports.

The rescue service, on the other hand, instructs stores to take care of regular onward transport. It would be a good idea to store batteries elsewhere than in the warehouse.

Firefighter on duty Jyri Jäntti said on Monday to Helsingin Sanomat that stores' warehouses are a common problem in terms of the fire department's operations.

“They are cramped, maze-like spaces with all kinds of stuff and junk,” Jäntti said.

At worst, debris can slow down fire extinguishing.