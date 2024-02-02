Governor of São Paulo was the target of boos and shouts of “privatizer”; president recalled that he worked in the Dilma government

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), exchanged different pleasantries this Friday (2.Feb.2024) during the event announcing the partnership between the federal and state governments for the construction of a tunnel between the cities of Santos and Guarujá. It is the largest of the new PAC, budgeted at R$5.8 billion.

Tarcísio was the target of boos when he started speaking and heard shouts from “privatizing”. One of the people shouted to the politician “to go back” for PT, in reference to the period in which he was director of DNIT (National Department of Infrastructure and Transport), in the government of Dilma Rousseff (PT).

Tarcisio defeated Fernando Haddad (PT) and was elected in 2022 with the support of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). At this Friday's event, he thanked the federal government for its investments and minimized differences with President Lula: "It doesn't matter to have different opinions. What matters is seeing the true public interest."

Lula asked for respect for Tarcísio, recalled the governor's passage through the PT mandates and said that, although it has “strange” Seeing the politician as Minister of Infrastructure in Bolsonaro's government, politics is changeable.

“I met Tarcísio in Coari, in the middle of the Amazon, working on the gas pipeline. Then Tarcísio worked with Dilma Rousseff, then I found it strange seeing him work with Bolsonaro, but bear with me, it's his choice, and then he beat us in the elections. What will I regret? I have to congratulate him and prepare to defeat him in the next elections”, stated the PT member in a relaxed tone.

Here are Tarcísio’s affections to Lula:

He began addressing Lula: “I would like to start by greeting the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on this historic day”.

mitigated the disagreements: “When we add up all the investment that will be made, we will easily spend, President Lula, the R$8 million, and we will do it together. It doesn't matter to have different opinions. What matters is seeing the true public interest.”

thanked the investment: “ It matters that we are going to leave a legacy by working together. Thank you very much for your partnership, President Lula ”.

