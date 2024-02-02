'Beetlejuice 2': when is the film with Michael Keaton and directed by Tim Burton released?

The expectation for the return of one of the most iconic characters in horror and comedy cinema, 'Beetlejuice', is about to be satisfied. 'Beetlejuice 2', The sequel to the 1988 cult film already has a confirmed release date: with Tim Burton at the helm once again and Michael Keaton reprising his starring role after having starred in the first installment 36 years ago. This project marks the reunion of a creative duo that left an indelible mark on the cinema of the late 20th century.

The film, which bears the intriguing title 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice', promises to continue the legacy of its predecessor, combining elements of horror with characteristic humor. The adition of Jenna Ortega The cast, along with the return of original actors such as Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara, bring an air of freshness to the Beetlejuice universe that fans are eager to explore.

When is 'Beetlejuice 2' released in Latin America?

The premiere of 'Beetlejuice 2' in Latin America It is scheduled for September 5, one day before its release in the United States. This date marks a moment expected by fans of the franchise and Tim Burton.

When is 'Beetlejuice 2' released in the United States?

In the United States, fans will be able to enjoy 'Beetlejuice 2' starting September 6. This release is not only significant for the return of Michael Keaton, but also for the reunion with beloved characters and the introduction of new faces.

First image of 'Beetlejuice 2' announcing its release date in US theaters. Photo: Warner Brothers.

What will 'Beetlejuice 2' be about and what is the trailer?

Although the exact details of the plot are being kept under wraps, it is known that 'Beetlejuice 2' will explore new dimensions of the relationship between the living characters and the underworld. Jenna Ortega plays Astrid Deetz, the daughter of Winona Ryder's character Lydia, adding a new layer to the narrative. As for the trailer, it is expected to be released in the following months.

Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton reunite in 'Beetlejuice 2' after their successful stint in Merlina, a Netflix series. Photo: Teen Vogue

Who makes up the cast of 'Beetlejuice 2'?

The cast of 'Beetlejuice 2' includes Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara, who reprise their original roles. Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux and Mónica Bellucci join. A mix of veteran and new talent.

What was the first 'Beetlejuice' movie about in 1988?

The original 'Beetlejuice' focused on a couple of ghosts who, after their death, try to scare away the new inhabitants of their house. The invocation of Beetlejuice, played by Michael Keaton, unleashes a series of comical and macabre events that captured the audience's imagination. The actresses Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara were there, who will return to play their old characters in this new sequel from 2024.

