Felipe Augusto (PSDB) said that accumulated water exceeded 600 millimeters in certain regions of the municipality

The mayor of São Sebastião (SP), Felipe Augusto (PSDB), said this Sunday (19.feb.2023) that the accumulated rainfall recorded since Saturday (18.Feb.2023) was a record, going from 600 millimeters in some regions of the city. The municipality is one of the most affected by the rains that hit the north coast of São Paulo.

“The rain started around 20:00, it had a peak at 1:30 am, when the tide was about 2 meters. The sea in undertow, that is, zero possibility of draining these waters “said in an interview with GloboNews.

On Thursday (16.Feb), the Civil Defense of São Paulo warned that the north coast could have the highest volume of rainfall in the State between Friday (17.Feb) and this Sunday (19.Feb). The expectation was the possibility of up to 250 millimeters in the region.

However, in São Sebastião alone it rained 627mm in 24 hours, according to a Civil Defense report released at 1 pm on Sunday (Feb 19).

In a bulletin, the Civil Defense of São Paulo reported that until 6 pm on Sunday (Feb 19) 19 deaths had been officially registered, in addition to 228 displaced people (in the homes of family members) and 338 displaced people (in public or private shelters).

According to the mayor, the “total focus” at the moment it is to seek as many people as possible alive. Informed that “Several risk areas have already been vacated and are under monitoring”.

“The priority is to safeguard lives and rescue those buried under the ground. The number of homeless grows. In the central region, there are already 28 people who were welcomed by the social support system and, in the southern region, the numbers are still compromised, since we still have not had access”he said.

Felipe Augusto said that it is still not possible to fully evaluate the municipality because some neighborhoods remain inaccessible. Talso defended a “B.Cnot accelerated.

“With the forecast (of new rains), we have to remove people from risk areas, accommodate them in schools and quickly operate areas with an imminent risk of collapse”, stated.

Watch the damage footage (5min22s):