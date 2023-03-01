The Dimayor announced this Tuesday the programming of the first ‘classics date’ of the year, which will be held from March 24 to 28. That will be the tenth day of the 2023-I League.

In addition, the entity announced the dates and times of four of the six postponed matches that had not yet been scheduled. The Millionaires vs. matches are pending. Alianza Petrolera (date 3) and Unión Magdalena vs. Boyacá Chicó (date 5).

This is the programming announced by Dimayor:

Schedule of postponed games

DATE 1



March 22

Millionaires FC vs. sports grass

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Stadium: El Campin

Television: WIN+

DATE 2

March 21st

Independent Santa Fe vs. Deportivo Cali

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Stadium: El Campin

Television: WIN+

Santa Fe vs. Cali will be played on March 21. Photo: Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME

DATE 3

23 of March

Equity vs. Boyaca Chico

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Stadium: Metropolitano de Techo

Television: WIN/WIN+

DATE 7

23 of March

America de Cali vs. Junior FC

Time: 8:10 p.m.

Pascual Guerrero stadium

Television: WIN+

This is how the ninth date of the League will be played

March 17

Deportivo Pereira vs. National Athletic

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Stadium: Hernan Ramirez Villegas

Television: WIN+

March 18th

Envigado FC vs. Boyaca Chico

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Stadium: South Sports Center

Television: WIN/WIN+

Equity vs. Union Magdalena

Time: 4:10 p.m.

Stadium: Metropolitano de Techo

Television: WIN/WIN+

Deportivo Pasto vs. Deportivo Cali

Time: 6:20 p.m.

Stadium: Departamental Libertad

Television: WIN

Junior FC vs. Santa Fe Independent

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Metropolitan Stadium

Television: WIN+

March, 19

America de Cali vs. Oil Alliance

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Pascual Guerrero stadium

Television: WIN+

Millionaires FC vs. Golden Eagles

Time: 5:45 p.m.

Stadium: El Campin

Television: WIN+

Independent Medellin vs. Jaguars FC

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Stadium: Atanasio Girardot

Television: WIN+

March 20

Athletic Bucaramanga vs. Sports Tolima

Time: 6:10 p.m.

Stadium: Alfonso Lopez

Television: WIN+

Atletico Huila vs. Once Caldas DAF

Time: 8:20 p.m.

Stadium: Guillermo Plazas Alcid

Television: WIN+

Programming of the ‘classics date’

March 24th

Golden Eagles vs. Envigado FC

Time: 8:10 p.m.

Stadium: Alberto Grisales

Television: WIN/WIN+

March 25th

Once Caldas DAF vs. Sports Pereira

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Stadium: Palogrande

Television: WIN+

Oil Alliance vs. Atletico Bucaramanga

Time: 4:10 p.m.

Stadium: Daniel Villa Zapata

Television: WIN+

National Athletic vs. Independent Medellin

Time: 6:20 p.m.

Stadium: Atanasio Girardot

Television: WIN+

National Athletic vs. Medellin. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

Sports Tolima vs. Atletico Huila

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Stadium: Manuel Murillo Toro

Television: WIN/WIN+

March 26th

Union Magdalena vs. Junior FC

Time: 3:15 p.m.

Stadium: Sierra Nevada

Television: WIN+

Cali vs. America

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Stadium: Deportivo Cali

Television: WIN+

Santa Fe vs Millionaires

Time: 7:45 p.m.

Stadium: El Campin

Television: WIN+

March 27th

Jaguars FC vs. sports grass

Time: 8:05 p.m.

Stadium: Jaraguay

Television: WIN/WIN+

28th March

Boyaca Chico vs. Equity

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Stadium: Independence

Television: WIN/WIN+

