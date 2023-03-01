The Dimayor announced this Tuesday the programming of the first ‘classics date’ of the year, which will be held from March 24 to 28. That will be the tenth day of the 2023-I League.
In addition, the entity announced the dates and times of four of the six postponed matches that had not yet been scheduled. The Millionaires vs. matches are pending. Alianza Petrolera (date 3) and Unión Magdalena vs. Boyacá Chicó (date 5).
This is the programming announced by Dimayor:
Schedule of postponed games
DATE 1
March 22
Millionaires FC vs. sports grass
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Stadium: El Campin
Television: WIN+
DATE 2
March 21st
Independent Santa Fe vs. Deportivo Cali
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Stadium: El Campin
Television: WIN+
DATE 3
23 of March
Equity vs. Boyaca Chico
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Stadium: Metropolitano de Techo
Television: WIN/WIN+
DATE 7
23 of March
America de Cali vs. Junior FC
Time: 8:10 p.m.
Pascual Guerrero stadium
Television: WIN+
This is how the ninth date of the League will be played
March 17
Deportivo Pereira vs. National Athletic
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Stadium: Hernan Ramirez Villegas
Television: WIN+
March 18th
Envigado FC vs. Boyaca Chico
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Stadium: South Sports Center
Television: WIN/WIN+
Equity vs. Union Magdalena
Time: 4:10 p.m.
Stadium: Metropolitano de Techo
Television: WIN/WIN+
Deportivo Pasto vs. Deportivo Cali
Time: 6:20 p.m.
Stadium: Departamental Libertad
Television: WIN
Junior FC vs. Santa Fe Independent
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Metropolitan Stadium
Television: WIN+
March, 19
America de Cali vs. Oil Alliance
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Pascual Guerrero stadium
Television: WIN+
Millionaires FC vs. Golden Eagles
Time: 5:45 p.m.
Stadium: El Campin
Television: WIN+
Independent Medellin vs. Jaguars FC
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Television: WIN+
March 20
Athletic Bucaramanga vs. Sports Tolima
Time: 6:10 p.m.
Stadium: Alfonso Lopez
Television: WIN+
Atletico Huila vs. Once Caldas DAF
Time: 8:20 p.m.
Stadium: Guillermo Plazas Alcid
Television: WIN+
Programming of the ‘classics date’
March 24th
Golden Eagles vs. Envigado FC
Time: 8:10 p.m.
Stadium: Alberto Grisales
Television: WIN/WIN+
March 25th
Once Caldas DAF vs. Sports Pereira
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Stadium: Palogrande
Television: WIN+
Oil Alliance vs. Atletico Bucaramanga
Time: 4:10 p.m.
Stadium: Daniel Villa Zapata
Television: WIN+
National Athletic vs. Independent Medellin
Time: 6:20 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
Television: WIN+
Sports Tolima vs. Atletico Huila
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Stadium: Manuel Murillo Toro
Television: WIN/WIN+
March 26th
Union Magdalena vs. Junior FC
Time: 3:15 p.m.
Stadium: Sierra Nevada
Television: WIN+
Cali vs. America
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Stadium: Deportivo Cali
Television: WIN+
Santa Fe vs Millionaires
Time: 7:45 p.m.
Stadium: El Campin
Television: WIN+
March 27th
Jaguars FC vs. sports grass
Time: 8:05 p.m.
Stadium: Jaraguay
Television: WIN/WIN+
28th March
Boyaca Chico vs. Equity
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Stadium: Independence
Television: WIN/WIN+
