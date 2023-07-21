OThe Iranian Revolutionary Guards apparently read the “Wall Street Journal”. Naval commander Alireza Tangsiri made a threat on Thursday, apparently referring to a newspaper article. The newspaper had reported that American authorities had been trying in vain for weeks to unload a tanker confiscated with Iranian oil and to make the proceeds available to victims of terrorism. The reason: Apparently there is no company willing to pump the oil off board.

Friederike Böge Political correspondent for Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan based in Ankara.

The companies in question fear Tehran’s retaliation, the Wall Street Journal wrote. This is exactly what Commander Tangsiri threatened on Thursday: “We declare that if a company wants to empty our oil from this tanker, we will hold this company responsible.” This is remarkable in that Iran has always justified its operations to hijack foreign tankers differently. For example, the ships rammed Iranian fishing boats.

“Suez Rajan” was confiscated in April

The most recent dispute is about the “Suez Rajan”, which was confiscated by American authorities in April and has been lying off the Texas coast since the end of May. According to the Financial Times, she loaded 800,000 barrels of Iranian oil worth $56 million. Investigations have been launched against the Greek owner for violating American Iran sanctions. There is a suspicion that the ship took over the cargo destined for China from another ship in the open sea near Singapore.

Already after the “Suez Rajan” was seized in April, Iran had evidently retaliated. Marine units had hijacked the tanker “Advantage Sweet” by helicopter, which, according to media reports, was supposed to deliver Kuwaiti oil to the American Chevron group in Texas. In recent years, Iran has repeatedly brought foreign tankers under its control. According to American information, it had recently attempted to hijack ships twice this month. However, this was thwarted by American warships.

To increase deterrence against Iran, the Pentagon this week announced it would deploy the destroyer USS Thomas Hudner and additional F-35 fighter jets to the region. A Pentagon spokeswoman said America is increasing its presence to better monitor the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the surrounding sea areas.