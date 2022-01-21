Mexico.- Near the beginning of spring, the Mexican driver Tania Rincón has begun to take out of her closet the best clothes that will be in fashion during the following season, looking like a queen and receiving the best comments from her followers.

The current host of the Hoy program, from Las Estrellas, has once again surprised her followers after posing with a very brightly colored outfit with which he left the winter season behind to try the new spring trends.

Tania’s recent outfit consisted of blue vinyl-style shorts with an emerald green silk blouse with wide sleeves, a high neck and a short that exposed her abdomen. To complement the outfit, she chose two-tone heels and gold accessories.

Tania Rincón shines in the perfect outfit for this spring

Tania Rincón looked completely beautiful in her latest outfit, receiving all kinds of compliments in the comments section of the publication, where reactions were also seen from her work colleagues, including Andrea Legarreta and Odalys Rodríguez.

Everything seems to indicate that the Mexican television star is following in the footsteps of her companions Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo, who have become the most important fashion icons on television and who are a style inspiration in the Mexican audience.

So before the arrival of spring it seems that it will be seen Tania Rincon explore different styles and fashion trends, which will surely make her the new fashion icon on television, just as her companions have done, both from her new television station and her old one.

