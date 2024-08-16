A few days ago it was announced that Krafton, the publisher of games like PUBG and The Callisto Protocolbought Tango GameworksThis last developer was responsible for the brilliant Hi-Fi Rush which was unfortunately closed by Xbox a few months ago.

After Krafton brought them back to lifeit is now reported that only half of the original team remains in Tango Gameworks. It should be noted that this It’s not because Krafton didn’t want the whole team, but because several developers have already found jobs at other companies.

In total, 50 former employees will be placed under Krafton’s management. Fortunately among these seems to be Johan Johanas who was the director of both Hi-Fi Rush as of The Evil Within 2. After all after the announcement of the purchase of the purchase published in X ‘We are back‘. So there’s still plenty of potential to explore the world of Chai and his friends.

As if that weren’t enough, this revelation from Tango Gameworks also came with an opportunity for programmers. Precisely because they are only half of what they were before, they have several open job offers. If you want a career in game development, this might be a great opportunity for you.

What games did Tango Gameworks make?

Of course Tango Gameworks’ most recent work is also the most talked about at the moment, Hi-Fi RushBut this is not the only game that this developer founded by Shinji Mikami in 2010 gave us. It also has other survival horror gems.

This studio was responsible for the games The Evil Within, The Evil Within 2 and Ghostwire: Tokyo. Surely due to Mikami’s influences they were more focused on paranormal experiences, but his work in Hi-Fi Rush He showed his ability in other genres. Something worth noting is that Krafton only acquired the studio and the rights to this latest work, so don’t expect any sequels to their other titles. At least not to Tango.

