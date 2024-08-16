ANDSpaniard Carlos Alcaraz suffered a surprise defeat at the Cincinnati Open (United States). The world number three lost to Frenchman Gael Monfils in a match that was interrupted by rain on Thursday night.

Alcaraz bowed out of the final tournament before the US Open, losing 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4. At the time of the interruption, the Spaniard was trailing 3-1 in the second set tiebreak.

Nothing went well for Alcaraz, who let off steam in statements after the match: “It was the worst game I’ve ever played in my career. “I don’t know what happened. Honestly, I couldn’t, I couldn’t control myself. It couldn’t be better. It was impossible to win, and that’s all,” he said.

Alcaraz was so upset by what had happened that, after two hours of play, he vented his anger by hitting his racket against the ground, so much so that it became useless.

“It’s very difficult to find something good about this match, I want to forget about it and try to move on in New York. I’ll try to practice well, get used to those courts. And I’ll forget about this match,” he added.

The match figures speak of a bad moment for Alcaraz, who committed 40 unforced errors.

He The reigning Roland Garros and Wimbledon champion was unable to match the cunning of his 37-year-old French rival.with two decades on the courts and a threat to any young prospect.

The data that worries Carlos Alcaraz before the US Open

Alcaraz now goes to the US Open, fourth and final Grand Slam of the seasonwhich starts on Monday, without a victory on hard court and with only one second-round match under his belt. The Spaniard had lost the Cincinnati final last year to the Serbian Novak Djokovicthe brand new Olympic gold medalist in Paris.

