Anyone who collected his hard-earned stocking wages to buy a Tamiya eighteen years ago still recognizes the struggle with enlightenment. The headlights at that time were mostly just stickers and there were no lighting kits. You had to go to the Halfords or the Hema by bike to buy bicycle lights there and then to solder them. Or just drive without lights.

Fortunately, RC car enthusiasts have had it much easier for several years now. New models are often supplied with lighting, or at least with preparation for lighting. For example, check out this new Ford Bronco from Tamiya, where you only have to plug in a set of LEDs. The new model from Tamiya is on the CC-02 chassis and is scale 1 to 10, which equates to a length of 45 centimeters.

Still tinkering with yourself

The Tamiya Ford Bronco comes to your home as a building kit. You still have to give the plastic cover a color yourself and mount things like the roof rack and the bullbar. You also have to control the battery, the remote control (plus receiver) and the steering motor yourself. The price of the Tamiya Ford Bronco is not yet known. Comparable models on the same chassis cost about 270 euros in the Netherlands.