The NFT continue to hold the ground in discussions on the present and future of the videogame market, and while there are various steps backwards on the issue, there are also those who decide with certainty to to move onas Konamias reported in the documents on the closing of the financial quarter.

We have seen that the latest financial report reports excellent results for Konami’s gaming division, which despite everything continues to do well in economic terms. Curiously, it is also one of the few companies that seem to come out unscathed from the launch of the NFTs: recently, various others have tried the road but in several cases have been forced to retrace their steps given the profoundly negative response from the public, as we have seen with GSC GameWorld and STALKER 2 or more recently with Team 17.

Konami’s first NFT sale initiative, organized around a series of objects celebrating Castlevania’s 35th anniversary, went well, with the company earning more than $ 162,000 from the auction, prompting it to continue to this street, it seems.

As reported in the excerpt of the document highlighted by Nibel in the tweet above, Konami clearly stated that he wanted to continue with the NFT experience: “We will sell NFTs again in an effort to preserve content loved by our users as commemorative works of art”. So it will probably be other digital objects similar to those used in the first batch, which referred to Castlevania, probably taking advantage of the large and historical catalog of classic games owned by the publisher.