Eight days before the European Championships in Munich, the success of Gimbo Tamberi in the stage in Hungary of the Continental Tour meeting in Szekesferhar is a positive sign for the Olympic champion who exceeds the bar at 2.24 at the first attempt, after a clear path at 2, 14, 2.18 and 2.21. Tamberi then fails twice at 2.27 and, after the third mistake of the German Potye who guarantees him the victory, Tamberi calls the measure of 2.30, which failed on the first attempt. However, the blue also lined up the Protsenko world bronze, the Ukrainian stopped at 2.18 and finished in third place.