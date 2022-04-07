With tears in her eyes and surrounded by all her loved ones, Tamara Gorro has presented her book, ‘When the heart cries’, a kind of exorcism in which she reviews some of the hardest chapters of her life, coming to confess that As a child, she was sexually abused while at summer camp. Tamara is not going through her best moment and she has decided to take off the mask of social networks, where messages of happiness predominate, to speak from the heart, even if she is crying. Since she became determined to tell the world that she has depression, she has become one of the most visible faces of this disease, stressing the importance of mental health at every opportunity.

«Mental health is the most important thing there is and, when you break inside, when the heart cries, there are horrible moments that you have lived. That you have thought of taking your own life », she said just before breaking down during the presentation of the book. An emotional act conducted by Tania Llasera and which featured live music by India Martínez. Ezequiel Garay did not miss the appointment, still the husband of the influencer who, despite the fact that they separated at the beginning of the year, is still one of his great supporters. «There is a straw that breaks the camel’s back in all aspects. And for me it was my separation, that destabilizes everything, “said Tamara. “Obviously, Ezequiel is here and he will be here all my life, even if we are not a couple, and that is something very nice to celebrate. I love you », she told him and then melted into a hug.