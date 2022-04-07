A study of Humanities and Social Sciences Communications pointed out some personality traits in common among people who became rich on their own, the new millionaires, revealed the website IFLScience.

According to the publication, a personality profile stood out among people who earned their fortune by their own means compared to those who inherited their fortune.

+ Covid-19 has new symptoms added to the list; see which

To arrive at a result, the researchers used data from the German Socio-Economic Panel, dividing people into groups of “super rich” (with a net worth of more than €1 million) and non-rich (worth less than €800,000). Sources of active income were also identified, such as employment, entrepreneurship, inheritance, donations and even marriage.

The result shows that the personality traits of new millionaires “are highest in risk tolerance, openness, extroversion and conscientiousness, and that they are lowest in neuroticism,” the study authors pointed out.

The study manages to point out a correlation between personality traits and the nature of wealth, but it also points out that there are many factors that influence one’s enrichment. An example is the self-employed workers in the “non-rich” category, who also fit the personality profile of the new millionaires.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat