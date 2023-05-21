Lucía Domínguez Vega-Penichet and Álvaro Gomis got married this weekend in the Church of Santa Bárbara in front of 300 guests who later enjoyed the celebration at the Puerta de Hierro club. Nobody wanted to miss this link, one of the most anticipated of the season, although all the spotlights focused on three of her best-known guests, Tamara Falcó, her mother, Isabel Preysler and her sister Ana Boyer. And it is that, given the latest news about the wedding dress of the Marquise de Griñón, it was inevitable that the media wanted to know the position of the queen of hearts and her little daughter of hers.

The three women rushed to the religious ceremony and, without answering any of the reporters’ questions, they entered the temple together, Ana Boyer a few steps ahead and Tamara Falcó next to her mother, clinging to her arm. And it is that the media commotion was inevitable since the journalists wanted to know who will finally be responsible for the wedding dress of the Marquise de Griñón after her relationship with the firm Sophie et Voilà has broken, not without controversy, just a few weeks away of your marriage.

In any case, none of them gave any clues and we can only settle for going a little deeper into the models they wore and the styles chosen by each of them to try to imagine what they will choose for the great event in the world of the heart, the wedding between Tamara and Íñigo, which will take place on July 8.

The attendance of Isabel Preysler and her daughters at this wedding was guaranteed since the bride is a close friend of Tamara and Ana. Isabel wore a Silvia Tcherassi model, yellow with a purple floral print. The socialite completed the outfit with a fuchsia pink shawl, a gold handbag and also yellow sandals. An outfit that was the result of the advice of her head stylist, Cristina Reyes, who also helped Ana Boyer who was wearing a dress from the Inuñez party collection, in three color blocks: fuchsia pink, turquoise blue and black. The possibility is being considered that it is Reyes who will take the reins of Tamara’s new dress.

For her part, Tamara Falcó opted for the Camila dress from her own collection for Cortefiel. A satin model with puffed sleeves, a midi length and a low back in lilac with a white print.

The bride, Lucía, comes from one of the most extensive and well-known families of the jet-set, the Vega-Peniche. She is the daughter of the architect José Antonio Domínguez Urquijo and Graciela Vega-Penichet, she is the youngest of three brothers. On his part, the boyfriend, Álvaro, is a partner of Felipe Cortina and among his friends are Álvaro Falcó and Alonso Aznar. Among the guests, other well-known faces such as Álvaro Castillejo and her wife, Cristina Fernández, or Carla Goyanes with her husband, Jorge Benguría.