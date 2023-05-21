If you really only drive your plug-in hybrid 12 miles indoors every day and only go on vacation once a year, then you better leave your gas tank empty so the stuff doesn’t get old, right? No, then you bought the wrong car to begin with. But what actually happens when you try to drive a PHEV with an empty tank and a full battery?

Apparently all cars respond slightly differently to this. At the bottom of the page you see a Volvo with the gas tank running empty, but the battery still has charge. The Volvo gives an error message and limits the speed to 55 mph, about 90 km/h. For example, the powertrain maximizes the range, so you can still get to a gas station.

Auto off and on

The colleagues of Carscoops tried the same with a Ford Kuga. After the last drop of petrol, the electric motor was limited to 50 hp. After a small restart (ignition off and on again) the car gave full electrical power again, but not for long.

That makes sense. As long as the car has not yet tried to start its petrol engine, it probably does not know that it is really empty. If the engine does not start, the system will give an error message. So if your tank is almost empty, put it in EV mode yourself to avoid error messages.

Read also: How far can you drive with an ’empty’ tank?

The driver tried the same trick, but the car wouldn’t move. Not even after pouring petrol into the tank. The trick here was to get out, lock the car and try again. Disconnecting the 12-volt battery could also offer a solution, according to the author.

Each PHEV reacts differently to an empty gas tank

According to AutoAid every car reacts differently. This website states that the cars of Nissan and Chevrolet do not do anything at all when the tank of a plug-in hybrid is empty. Even when the battery is full. They warn that it is not a good idea to drive the PHEV with an empty gas tank. If you still want to drive purely electrically with your PHEV, simply use the EV mode.