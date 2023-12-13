BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announced the arrival of Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom on Apple Arcade. The release date is set for January 4, 2024 and below we can see the announcement trailer and read more information on the title.

From the beloved virtual pet series comes a new and wonderful journey for all adventure lovers. We welcome you to Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom!

Join Mametchi, our lovable hero, as he travels the world to solve problems, make friends, and save the kingdom with the power of happiness. Build and decorate the camp and invite loyal Tamagotchi companions to join you for fun.

Embark on an epic adventure

Your adventure begins on a starry night, when a mysterious crash rocks the planet Tamagotchi and unleashes a series of strange events across the kingdom.

Help Mametchi and his friends restore harmony! Use the team's special abilities to overcome obstacles, find hidden treasures and save citizens in need, harnessing the power of happiness.

EXPLORE THE STRANGE WORLD OF TAMAGOTCHI

From the Patchi forest with its fun hot springs to the Guru Guru funfair run by giant Tamagotchis: each location is a unique fantasy!

Complete hundreds of altruistic missions to unlock new areas full of love and surprises. Walk, drive or swim, there's a whole world to discover!

MAKE FRIENDS WITH ADORABLE TAMAGOTCHI

In the unique world of Tamagotchi, everything comes to life thanks to generous and benevolent Tama-friends with whom you can interact.

Reunite with old Tamagotchi buddies and make new friends! You will be able to meet almost 300 characters, each with their own eccentric personality!

CREATE YOUR TAMAGOTCHI KINGDOM

The camp is your little kingdom: make it nice and welcoming to host your Tama-friends.

Decorate your home with beautiful furniture and dare new styles with special costumes for the characters in the group. Mametchi wearing vintage 3D glasses is a sight not to be missed!

Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom is a game full of wonders and surprises for children and adults. New content will be added regularly, so start your adventure now and dive into the world of Tamagotchi!