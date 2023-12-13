Winners at Ferrari and now top-level managers

Among the guests of the 58th edition of the Caschi d'Oro – event sponsored by Aci Sport and Autosprint – there was also Luca Cordero di MontezemoloPresident of Ferrari at the turn of the third millennium and previously sporting director of the Scuderia di Maranello in the 1970s.

“I am very happy to be here again at this event – declared Montezemolo – I still remember when I was convinced in the 70s Enzo Ferrari to participate. Bringing Niki Lauda, ​​then, was always a challenge because he didn't want to talk to journalists.”

The manager from Bologna brought Ferrari back to winning in F1 after a very long drought. After the spell was broken in 1999 at the Constructors' title and in 2000 with the Drivers' title, the Red team dominated until 2004. Thanks to a work group that has demonstrated and is proving to be of absolute value even after the experience in Ferrari: “For me it is a source of great pride to have worked with Jean Todt, Stefano Domenicali, Andrea Stella, Massimo Rivola and many others. Todt was president of the FIA, Domenicali is CEO of Liberty Media, Andrea Stella team manager of McLaren and Rivola CEO of Aprilia Racing. This means two things, that I had a working group with great potential, people who grew on their own merits who worked in a good environment at Ferrari“.

No more city circuits

Regarding current F1, Luca Cordero di Montezemolo declared that from his point of view the Circus is healthy, but the 'drift' towards street circuits is not a positive factor according to the former Ferrari President: “I like everything about current F1 except the excessive attention to street circuits (they will be 8 out of 24 in 2024 ed), street circuits are fine, but you shouldn't overdo it. Having said that, today's F1 is interesting, unpredictable, even in a year dominated with full merit by Verstappen and Red Bull there were some interesting races regardless of the fact that he always won in the end. When we won they always changed the rules every year to make F1 more interesting“.