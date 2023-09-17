A US official said on Sunday that White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Malta early this week, at a time when the world’s two largest economies are seeking to stabilize their relations.

Sullivan’s meeting with Wang was the latest in a series of high-level talks between US and Chinese officials that could lay the groundwork for a meeting between the two countries’ presidents, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, later this year.

Sullivan previously met with Wang in the Austrian capital, Vienna, last May.

US President Joe Biden this month expressed his regret after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s absence from the G20 summit in India, but said he would find another opportunity to meet with him, and the next possible opportunity for Biden to hold talks with Xi is the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. In San Francisco next November.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited China this year to ensure continued communication between the two countries against the backdrop of disagreements and the incident of the US military shooting down a Chinese surveillance balloon flying in the skies of the United States.

Biden and Xi last met in 2022 on the sidelines of the G20 summit held on the Indonesian island of Bali.