Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/17/2023 – 12:33

Police arrested 14 members of the group Die Letzte Generation on suspicion of spraying paint on the Berlin monument to protest the country’s environmental policy. Group promises to carry out more actions in the coming days. Environmental activists sprayed orange and yellow paint on the columns of the Brandenburg Gate, one of Berlin’s main monuments, this Sunday (17/09). At least 14 people were detained by German police on suspicion of damaging property.

The action was carried out by the group Die Letzte Generation (The Last Generation), known for media protests and which demands that the German government take more drastic measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including ending the use of all fossil fuels. by 2030 and the imposition of a general speed limit on motorways.

At the protest at the Brandenburg Gate, the group claimed that fire extinguishers were used to spray paint on the columns of the monument, completed in 1791.

The group intended to carry out an even greater action, but the police said they managed to prevent protesters from climbing the monument.

Letzte Generation members also called for more protests in the German capital.

“We will not stop our protests,” declared the group after this Sunday’s action. “We have to abandon oil, natural gas and coal by 2030 at the latest.”

The German government aims to implement a climate-neutral economic and social policy by 2045;

The mayor of Berlin, Christian Democrat Kai Wegner, condemned this Sunday’s protest. He said city authorities support “free speech and fair debate about our future” but that “with these actions, this group is not only harming the historic Brandenburg Gate, but also our free speech about the important issues of our time and future.”

What is Die Letzte Generation?

The group Die Letzte Generation was founded in 2021 after a hunger strike by seven activists, which led to a meeting with the current Federal Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, at the time a candidate for the position for the Social Democratic Party (SPD).

Arguing that Scholz did not put into practice the demands that had been agreed upon, the protesters began with more intense and continued protests from the beginning of 2022, which included throwing paint at famous works of art and activists sticking to the asphalt of streets, avenues and airport runways.

In July, some activists glued their hands to the runway at several airports in Germany, blocking landings and takeoffs for a few hours.

According to the organization’s website, Letzte Generation has local groups spread across more than 60 cities in Germany. Although it is not known exactly how many members make up the group, it is estimated that the number is 1,200 active members, according to information from the German newspaper Die Zeit.

A report published on its website indicates that the group received around 900 thousand euros in donations in 2022 and spent around 535 thousand. Costs include rent, cars, computers and cell phones, as well as protest materials such as glue, paper and posters.

Among the demands of the members are the imposition of a limit of 100km/h on German highways – known as Autobahn, many of which have no limit, which increases fuel costs – and also the establishment of a monthly national transport ticket of 9 euros permanently.

Members of Die Letzte Generation also accuse the German government of “political impotence” and are trying to push climate and climate change to the top of the social agenda through a council.

jps (ots)