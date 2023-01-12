Combating climate change is one of the big topics of discussion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) next week, but some of the participants from politics and business are traveling there in the least sustainable way: by private jet. During the previous summit, more than a thousand private planes flew to the airports in the vicinity of Davos, Switzerland, where the conference is being held. That is twice as many as normal, according to research bureau CE Delft.

