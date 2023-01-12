According to a report published on the pages of Bloomberg, Google and Nvidia they would have expressed concerns to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regarding theacquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft.

Like Sony, therefore, Google and Nvida would also appear to be against the maneuver and could be called to testify during the hearing in the legal fight the FTC is waging to block the operation.

According to Bloomberg sources, who obviously wanted to remain anonymous, it seems that the two companies agree with the US antitrust that Microsoft could obtain a unfair advantage in the cloud, subscription and mobile gaming market. Nvidia in particular underlines the need for fair and free access to games, although the Santa Clara company does not seem to have directly opposed the acquisition, as done by Sony, to be clear, according to one of the sources.

Recall that Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service is in some respects a competitor to Xbox Game Pass. Google, on the other hand, competes with Microsoft from the point of view of cloud services and the mobile market, even eliminating from the equation Stadia which will close its doors on January 18th.

For the moment, representatives of Microsoft, Google and Nvidia interviewed by Bloomberg before the publication of the report have declined to comment on the matter.

Activision Blizzard mascots

The backing of Google and Nvidia, as well as that of Sony, could benefit the FTC in its attempt to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard in court. We recall that the first hearing was set for August, well later than the deadline set by the Redmond company to conclude the transaction, set for June 2023.

In the meantime, the European Union and the United Kingdom are also carefully evaluating the maneuver, with the CMA which just a few weeks ago decided to postpone the verdict until the end of April.