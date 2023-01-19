Kabul (Agencies)

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi confirmed that global sanctions against the Taliban constitute a major obstacle to accepting calls to grant women more freedoms, including allowing them to work and obtain an education. “Sanctions have been imposed on Afghanistan, sanctions have been imposed on the banking system, and our businessmen are facing serious difficulties and they cannot even transfer money abroad to import food and fuel,” Mottaki added, to the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Muhammad, in Kabul, yesterday. What action has the United Nations taken that I can pass on to my leaders and my people?

The Taliban recently banned local female staff of international NGOs from working, and banned women from attending universities until further notice.