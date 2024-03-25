The film in question simply shows a relaxing and colorful landscape of the County with the post notifying the arrival of a trailer and therefore hopefully also the first details on the game.

After a long wait, Private Division and Wētā Workshop are apparently ready to reveal to the general public Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game the new game set in Middle-earth expected on PC and console during 2024. After the radio silence of these months, the official X profile of the game is back active showing a small teaser film, in view of a much more substantial official trailer forthcoming.

What do we know about Tales of the Shire? Not very much

The official announcement of Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game took place at the end of last September and even then not many details about the game were revealed. However, we know that the project was born from Private Division, a subsidiary of Take-Two, and from Wētā Workshop which for those who don't know is the studio that created the special effects for the famous film saga of The Lord of the Rings and therefore certainly has great experience with the franchise.

For the rest, the description offered by the official website it only states that Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game “is a cozy Lord of the Rings game set in the Middle-earth universe” in which awaits us a “cozy Hobbit life”, which might suggest some sort of simulator or management game. We'll see, we won't have to wait long to find out.