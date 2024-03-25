Three days after the attack on a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow that killed 139 people, Russia is trying to cast doubt on the Islamic State terrorist group's claim that it alone carried out the attack.

Ukraine's participation was ruled out by Western intelligence services, but was once again suggested by dictator Vladimir Putin and members of his government.

This Monday (25), during a meeting that was broadcast live on television, Putin blamed “Islamic radicals” for the attack, but suggested that it had occurred under orders from Ukraine, invaded by the Russians.

“We know that Islamic radicals committed this crime. We are interested in knowing who gave the order,” Putin said.

“This crime could be just one link in a series of attempts by those who have been fighting against our country since 2014 at the hands of the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev,” he said.

“It is necessary to answer the question: why did the terrorists, after committing the crime, try to flee through Ukraine, who was waiting for them?” Putin asked.

Putin also accused the United States of “persuading its satellites and other countries of the world that, according to their intelligence data, allegedly, there are no traces of Kiev in the attack on Moscow, that the bloody act was committed [apenas] by followers of Islam, members of the organization banned in Russia, IS.”

Like Putin, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova questioned, in an article for the newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda, the United States' claim that Ukraine was not involved in the attack.

“Attention – a question for the White House: are you sure it was the Islamic State? Don’t you want to think about this a little more?”, wrote Zakharova, who added that the Americans were trying to blame the “bogeyman” Islamic State for allegedly covering up their “protégés” in Kiev.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said it was “inappropriate” to comment on Islamic State’s claim of responsibility for the bombing.

“The investigation is ongoing. So far, no version has been presented,” said the spokesperson, who declined when asked whether the attack in the Russian capital region did not represent a failure by the security services.

“Unfortunately, our world shows that no city, no country can be completely immune to the threat of terrorism,” said Peskov. (With EFE Agency)