BANDAI NAMCO Europe has released a new trailer dedicated to the story of Tales of Symphonia Remastered, arriving in February. In this remastered version of the 2003 classic we will be able to relive the adventures of Lloyd Irvingwhich will have to try to revive the Mana and free him from the oppression of desian. As previously anticipated, the title has undergone several Improved graphics and gameplaysuch as the ability to skip some scenes or a more stable frame rate than the original.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Tales of Symphonia Remastered will be available in Europe from February 17, 2023 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Good vision.

(Re)discover the mission of the Chosen One in the new story trailer for Tales of Symphonia Remastered In a decaying world, join the adventure of Lloyd Irving and his friends to revive the Mana and free it from the oppression of the Desians. Together with the Chosen, he sets out on a journey to regenerate Sylvarant and save Tethe’alla, while preventing the rebirth of one world from ruining the other. He chooses who and what you want to save, but remember that every choice has a cost and you can’t save everyone. Fight for freedom and a better world Tales of Symphonia Remasteredthe remastered version of one of the most beloved Tales Of. For the new story trailer: https://youtu.be/RJC8R6ThxlE Tales of Symphonia Remasteredwill be available from February 17, 2023 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch and compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Europe