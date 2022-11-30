Former soccer player Pelé in a file image. Stuart C. Wilson (Getty Images)

Pelé, world soccer legend, was urgently hospitalized this Tuesday night in São Paulo, as it was learned this Wednesday. The Brazilian is 82 years old and has been undergoing cancer treatment for a long time, but this latest admission has been unscheduled, according to the newspaper Or Globe.

The medical team that treats him has confirmed, according to the ESPN channel cited by O Globe, who suffers from generalized swelling of the body and suffers from an edemigenic syndrome, a generalized edema, in addition to “decompensated heart failure”. He is undergoing a battery of medical tests.

His wife and a caregiver have taken him to the Albert Einstein Hospital Center, located in São Paulo. Pelé lives in Guarujá, in a coastal city located about 90 kilometers from the metropolis.

