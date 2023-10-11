Survey | Have you had the apartment inspected? Tell us about your experiences in the HS survey

Have you done a health inspection in connection with the housing sale, or are you planning one? Helsingin Sanomat is talking about fitness inspectors.

Home is for most people the most expensive purchase of their life, and many people want to find out in what condition their dream house or apartment is in reality before making a purchase.

In a sales situation, either the seller or the buyer of the apartment often turns to a condition inspector. However, the supply of fitness checks is varied because there is no regulation in the field.

HS talks about fitness checks and gathers readers’ experiences with the attached survey. You can tell about good and bad experiences and also about the planned fitness check.

The comments of respondents who left their contact information may be used anonymously in the story. In addition, the editor may contact those respondents who have given their permission.