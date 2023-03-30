Thursday, March 30, 2023, 01:44





Talent is sought in the Region of Murcia. The ‘Talenter’ program builds a bridge for young graduates and/or students in the last year of their degree so that they can access the labor market through the most relevant companies in the Community. LA VERDAD and ENAE Business School support this initiative that consists of identifying promising profiles and providing them with a practical training experience oriented towards the work environment.

People interested in participating in ‘Talenter’ have until this Friday to submit applications, through the eventos.laverdad.es or enae.es website. Of course, they must meet a series of requirements, such as being registered in any municipality in the Region of Murcia, being under 30 years of age, being enrolled in the last course or university master’s degree (UMU, UPCT or ENAE) and being unemployed.

Once the registration period closes, 100 profiles will be shortlisted, of which 25 will be chosen as finalists and will go on to participate in the training dynamics. This phase includes presentations and ‘workshops’ dedicated to strategic topics, such as digital transformation, communication, talent, innovation and leadership.

The collaborating companies, for their part, will evaluate the 25 participants during these training sessions and, at the end, will issue a list with the five candidates that, in their opinion, best fit their activity. At least one of the five proposed profiles will be incorporated into the company to carry out the internships.

“Interesting and enriching”



“It is a very important project because at a general level we lack talent to incorporate into companies”, assured Miguel González, general director of ENAE Business School, adding that “we are very happy”. This was expressed yesterday at the meeting of the promoters of ‘Talenter’ held at the facilities of the business school, where Ascensión Tenza, commercial director of LA VERDAD, stressed that it is an “interesting and enriching initiative that facilitates the transfer of knowledge to companies”, and expressed his conviction that the students will enjoy the experience.

For his part, Juan Vicente Larrosa, Murcia Councilor for Employment, Commerce and Markets, highlighted the “impetus and special coverage” that this program represents for young people on their way to finding a job. A vision shared by Patricio Valverde, managing director of the Isaac Peral Foundation, who highlighted that ‘Talenter’ “promotes entrepreneurship and hiring in the new economy”, whose industrial GDP does not exceed the 20% barrier.

“We want to support young people, who are the basis and principle of everything that is yet to be created, in their professional development,” added Fernando Morales, CaixaBank’s Business Director in the Territorial Region of Murcia, while María Eugenia Amorós, head of People Area of ​​the Ribera health group in the Region, highlighted the projection of ‘Talenter’ as a showcase to promote itself as an “employing company within the Community”.

The initiative is organized by LA VERDAD and ENAE Business School, sponsored by the Murcia City Council, Cajamar and Ribera Hospitals, and in collaboration with the University of Murcia, the Polytechnic University of Cartagena, the Fundación Universidad Empresa de la Región de Murcia and the Isaac Peral Foundation.