Efesé’s agreement with the rest of the city’s clubs has expired, Torre Pacheco is on its way and two Albinegros cadets have just signed with Betis
FC Cartagena has to reunite all the local talent under its umbrella this summer. The agreement with the rest of the clubs in the municipality has expired since 2020 due to a certain “distancing” between the parties, the collaboration agreement with Torre Pacheco “did not go well” and there is currently a small leak of jewels that they decide to choose
