Tale e Quale Show 2023: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Tale e Quale Show 2023? The Rai 1 variety show hosted by Carlo Conti returns every Friday from 22 September 2023 at 9.25 pm. A total of ten competitors ready to challenge each other with imitations, plus the repeaters Gabriele Cirilli and Francesco Paolantoni. There are eight episodes in total. As mentioned, it starts from 22 September 2023, every Friday live on Rai 1 at 9.25pm. The last one is scheduled for November 10th. Below is the complete schedule (may be subject to change).

First episode: September 22, 2023

Second episode: September 29, 2023

Third episode: 6 October 2023

Fourth episode: October 13, 2023

Fifth episode: October 20, 2023

Sixth episode: October 27, 2023

Seventh episode: November 3, 2023

Eighth episode: November 10, 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of Tale e Quale Show 2023 last? Appointment on Rai 1 at 9.25pm. Closing is expected around midnight. The duration is therefore approximately two and a half hours, including advertising.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Tale e Quale Show 2023 live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 every Friday evening from 22 September 2023 at 9.25 pm with Carlo Conti for eight episodes. Also streaming and on demand on Rai Play.

Competitors

Below are all the competitors of Tale e Quale Show 2023. Added to these are Francesco Paolantoni and Gabriele Cirilli, in the role of repeaters.