From: Christoph Gschoßmann

A judge from Colombia is making headlines again. This time a video is made public that shows her with a stripper.

Bogota – She is facing the next scandal: A Colombian judge was filmed dancing with a half-naked stripper in the Palace of Justice. Vivian Polanía lets him give her a lap dance – the scene was captured by her enthusiastic friends and is now circulating on social media.

Colombian judge justifies lap dance: “I don’t see anything wrong with it”

The judge sees no problem with her behavior. “I thought it was pretty funny, the truth is I don’t see anything wrong with it,” she said. During the video, the dancer feeds her a pastry in the shape of a penis and she has a great time doing it.

Polania had already been suspended once because of her behavior. In 2021, she received a penalty for smoking during the hearing. During the hearing, which was conducted over Zoom, she could barely keep her eyes open as she rolled back and forth on her bed. At that time, the verdict on her referred to her “deplorable condition”. The then 34-year-old was ultimately sent on unpaid leave for three months. As an explanation, she explained in a radio interview that she was extremely overworked and therefore suffered from mental health problems. Her clothes also got “tangled in the chair.”

Judge from Colombia posts lingerie photos on Instagram

She posts photos of herself in sexy lingerie and in patent and leather outfits on social media. She stands by the photos: “I’m tired of having to please other people instead of being at peace with myself.” She had previously reported being bullied by colleagues because they found her “too sexy”. Her Instagramaccount has almost 430,000 followers.

