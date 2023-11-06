Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Talal Al Hashimi, Chairman of the National Paralympic Committee’s Teams Committee and National Director of the UAE Special Olympics Foundation, confirmed that the strategy that the Paralympic Committee will follow in the coming period focuses on developing players and increasing the number of participants to prepare future generations capable of preserving the gains achieved by Paralympic sports champions over the course of Past years until now.

The Paralympic sports champions have continued to excel in international forums over the past years, and their most recent harvest at the Asian Paralympic Games, in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, was 11 colorful medals, raising their total in the Asian Paralympic Games to 58 medals in 4 tournaments, with 14 gold, 28 silver, and 16 Bronze.

Al Hashemi said: “Thanks to the directives of the wise leadership to support sports for people of determination, and the presence of government institutions that sponsor these sports, such as the Ministry of Community Development, the main umbrella for legislation to support people of determination, as well as the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Department of Community Development in Dubai, and the rest Government agencies in other emirates, whether for the Special Olympics or for Down Syndrome, and other institutions and associations, there is a great trend towards the necessity of preparing for a major shift in sports for people of determination in the coming period, which holds all of us with a great responsibility towards achieving this.”

He pointed out that the UAE has demonstrated great success in organizing sports tournaments for people of determination, the most prominent of which was the Special Olympics World Games “Abu Dhabi 2019”, and that the current trend is to pay more attention to the human element, and aspire to preserve the gains achieved by champions of sports for people of determination at the continental and global levels. all.

He said: “As Chairman of the National Paralympic Committee’s National Team Committee, I can say that our planning, in cooperation with the General Secretariat, will focus on developing players and increasing the number of participants in various sports for people of determination.”

He added: “We are currently working hard on a group of competitions for the Sunni stages, in an effort to form new generations capable of carrying the torch after the generation of heroes, such as Muhammad Khamis, Abdullah Al-Ariani, Muhammad Al-Qayed, and Noura Al-Ketbi. Our focus is that there be several tributaries for this generation, and that they have Experience that qualifies them to compete at the global level and achieve more achievements over the coming years.” He pointed out that the coming period will witness the entry of new names into the world of sports for people of determination, while not retreating from the ambition of achievements in various forums during this period, including the “Paris 2024” Paralympic Games.