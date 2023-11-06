The answers to the Disney 100 questionnaire for Monday, November 6, are now available on the platform. TikTok. Today marks the beginning of the last week of the challenge, so if you answer the 5 questions correctly on this day, you will be very close to winning the filter with Minnie Mouse ears.

So if you are a lover of Mickey Mouse’s signature productions and you are collecting the cards, you cannot miss this note. The Disney quiz on the well-known social network is carried out as part of the celebrations for the 100 years of its foundation, with which you will get collectible digital cards of the most important characters that were created by the entertainment company throughout its history.

The challenge, which is available from October 16 to November 14, contains, in addition to the Disney 100 quizother entertaining challenges with which you can have a fun time with your friends while taking a tour of the corporation’s most beloved drawings and series.

Disney 100 Quiz Answers for Monday, November 6

What sport hasn’t Air Bud played? Correct answer: Lacrosse

Correct answer: What kind of store does Joe’s mother own in Soul? Correct answer: a tailor shop

Correct answer: Where did Chris Hemsworth climb to reach a cable car in Limitless? Correct answer: Australia

Correct answer: In Wreck-It Ralph!, which arcade game was Vanellope Schweetz originally from? Correct answer: sugar rush

Correct answer: What jewel gives the Black Cat improved agility and balance? Correct answer: Earrings

Joe’s mother in ‘Soul’ works in a tailor shop. Photo: Disney.

What are the prizes that Disney has for its fans for its 100 years?

In this fourth and final week, which runs from November 6 to 14, 2023, Disney will deliver the filter with Minnie Mouse ears (Mickey Mouse’s girlfriend). To win it, you will have to complete the daily tasks and get all the cards, which includes the current ones and those from previous weeks. Among those 18 characters are Darth Vader, Mirabel, Minnie, Woody, Iron Man, Elsa, Moana, Miguel, Kim Possible, Chewbacca, Black Panther and The Mandalorian.

How to get letters with the Disney 100 questionnaire, today, November 6?

In order to access the prizes of disney in celebration of its 100 years, you must have the application of TikTok on your mobile device. If you don’t have it, you can download it on the Google Play or Apple Store platform (Android or iOS device, respectively).

Once you have the application, write ‘Disney 100’ In the search engine, a banner will immediately appear at the top, which you must click to access the questionnaire. After that, you will see the six cards for this week and, below them, the ‘open’ button, press it and they will give you some cards, which you can obtain after a series of dynamics, among which is the questionnaire.

What other ways are there to get the Disney 100 cards?

In addition to answering the disney quizthere are more options to obtain the gifts:

Visit the game page

Follow an official Disney account

Watch a Disney video

Share the page

Take the Disney quiz

Open the Disney+ application.

Fulfilling these challenges means that you can obtain a certain number of cards, which, depending on your luck, can be different or the same; However, you have the option to exchange them with other users so that you can complete them quickly and easily.