The shareholders of Take-Two Interactive And Zynga voted to approve the upcoming acquisition by 12.7 billion dollars casual game publisher. Consequently, the acquisition is expected to be finalized by Monday May 23 and shares of Zynga will cease trading after the market closes today May 20, 2022.

In a statement, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick thanked shareholders for supporting the acquisition and said the merger with Zynga “will be transformative for our company as we will build a powerful and diverse portfolio of industry-leading titles, while also becoming a leader in mobile games”

Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau added that Zynga hopes to “combine Zynga’s free-to-play experience and next-generation mobile platform with Take-Two’s best-in-class capabilities and intellectual properties.”

Currently, Take-Two’s best-performing mobile games are Two Dots and Top Eleven, titles whose studios were recently acquired for much less than Zynga. With over 4 billion games downloaded, Zynga’s catalog includes FarmVille, CSR Racing, Empires & Puzzles, Merge Dragons, Harry Potter: Riddles and Spells, Game of Thrones: Slots Casino and Zynga Poker.

Source: PSU