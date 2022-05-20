BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The Ministry of Economy postponed the release of the bimonthly report of income and expenses to 16:00 this Friday, compared to the initial forecast of presentation at 14:30, informed the ministry’s press office.

According to the ministry, the change was necessary because the presentation with the data would be undergoing adjustments. The document provides fiscal projections for the year and assesses compliance with the target and spending ceiling.

(By Bernardo Caram)

The post Ministry of Economy postpones disclosure of income and expenses report from 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm this Friday appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Ministry #Economy #postpones #disclosure #income #expense #report #Friday #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO