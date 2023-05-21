On the Villars sous Ecot circuit, the Swiss triumphed on Yamaha in the first heat and finished second in race 2 after the victory of Romain Febvre. The Spaniard takes advantage of Herlings’ retirement in race 2. Benistant wins in the cadet category

Federico Mariani – Villars sous Ecot (France)

The seventh stage of the Motocross World Championship smiles at Jeremy Seewer. On the circuit of Villars sous Ecotis the Swiss up Yamaha to establish itself in French GP from the MXGP extension with a first and second place. Behind him he stands Romain Febvrewinner of race 2. Surprise in the World Championship: Jorge Prado does not shine, but take advantage of the withdrawal of Jeffrey Herlings (Ktm) in the second round. The advantage thus rises to 24 points. If the Italians don’t shine in the top class, in MX2 you can smile thanks to Andrew Adam (Ktm). The Sicilian driver takes advantage of the absence of Jago Geerts, leader of the World Cup, and is only one point behind the Belgian thanks to two third places. The GP goes to the landlord Thibault Benistant on Yamaha.

mxgp: race 1 — Great start for Seewer, followed by Prado, winner of the qualifying heat, and Herlings. The leadership changes after a few corners: Jorge takes the lead and seems capable of repeating the winning escape shown on Saturday. On the contrary, in the first stages, Herlings was the rider most in difficulty: the Dutchman on Ktm was slipped by Febvre, who then started chasing Seewer. The Swiss, however, resisted and, after a few passes, attacked Prado, overtaking him with a great maneuver on the outside. Romain tries to imitate him, but Jorge defends himself admirably. The positions remain crystallized until eight minutes from the end, when Herlings' comeback begins: Jeffrey comes back and passes Febvre and shortly after invents a sensational overtaking also on Prado. It is not enough to reassemble Seewer too, now very far away. Indeed, in the end the Dutchman on Ktm has to defend himself against the return of Febvre, good at overtaking Prado in crisis. Bad lucky Albert Forato, who crashed while fighting for fifth position with Ruben Fernandez. He places behind the Spaniard on Honda Matthias Guadagnini (Gas Gas), author of a very solid race. Thirteenth Alessandro Lupino.

mxgp: race 2 — As in the first heat, Seewer starts better. The twist, for the race as for the World Championship, comes from Herlings. The Dutchman first stops due to a problem with his glasses and then is forced to retire due to a mechanical problem. An important assist for Prado, who, however, doesn’t fully sink the blow and limits himself to controlling the situation, reaching third position. The fight for the victory in the heats, on the other hand, suddenly ignites in the final. Febvre, second for a long time, slipped Seewer and flew towards success. The Swiss takes no risks and, thanks to the place of honor in race 2, makes him the French GP. In the top 5 also Ruben Fernandez and Calvin Vlaanderen. Unlucky Guadagnini, who comeback until close to the top 5 before retiring. Lupino fourteenth, while Forato was forced to forfeit after the violent crash in race 1.

mx2 — A wrist injury in qualifying stopped world leader Jago Geerts. In race 1, after the start it was Roan Van de Moosdijk who got ahead of everyone. The Dutchman on Husqvarna commands in the early stages, but can't escape, especially in the face of the frantic pace of landlord Benistant. The Frenchman from Yamaha changes pace and passes first Kay De Wolf, winner of the qualifying heat, and then just Van de Moosdijk. Race 1 turns out to be a nightmare for Husqvarna, which sees its standard bearers also losing positions on the podium to the advantage of the KTMs of Liam Everts and Andrea Adamo. Fourth De Wolf, ahead of Van de Moosdijk. In the second heat he goes wild Lucas Coenen, which leaves behind Benistant, De Wolf and Everts. Adamo, on the other hand, starts badly and has to invent a great comeback. The Italian slips past De Wolf first and then invents a masterful overtaking against his teammate. It's not enough to win the GP, which goes on Benistant's bulletin board, but it's enough to reopen the World Championship.

MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2023, French GP: FINAL MXGP CLASSIFICATION — This is the classification of the GP of France in MXGP:

Jeremy Seewer (Svi-Yamaha) 47 points Romain Febvre (Fra-Kawasaki) 45 points Jorge Prado (Spa-Gas Gas) 38 Ruben Fernandez (Spa-Honda) 34 Calvin Vlaanderen (Ola-Yamaha) 29 Valentin Guillod (Fra-Honda) 28 Glenn Coldenhoff (Ola-Yamaha) 27 Brent Van doninck (Bel-Honda) 24 Jeffrey Herlings (Ola-Ktm) 22 Brian Bogers (Bel-Honda) 20

MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2023, French GP: MXGP CHAMPIONSHIP RANKING — This is the standings of the MXGP World Championship after seven rounds:

Jorge Prado (Spa-Gas Gas) 324 points Jeffrey Herlings (Ola-Ktm) 318 Romain Febvre (Fra-Kawasaki) 263 Ruben Fernandez (Spa-Honda) 263 Jeremy Seewer (Svi-Yamaha) 243 Calvin Vlaanderen (Ola-Yamaha) 226 Glenn Coldenhoff (Ola-Yamaha) 217 Mattia Guadagnini (Ita-Gas Gas) 203 Maxime Renaux (Fra-Yamaha) 202 Valentin Guillod (Fra-Honda) 162

MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2023, French GP: FINAL MX2 RANKING — This is the top 5 of the French GP in MX2:

Thibault Benistant (Fra-Yamaha) 47 points Andrea Adamo (Ita-Ktm) 40 Liam Everts (Bel-Ktm) 40 Lucas Coenen (Bel Husqvarna) 39 Kay de Wolf (Ola Husqvarna) 34

MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2023, SPAIN GP: MX2 CHAMPIONSHIP RANKING — This is the top 5 of the World Cup:

Jago Geerts (Bel-Yamaha) 319 points Andrea Adamo (Ita-Ktm) 318 Kay de Wolf (Ola-Husqvarna) 307 Thibault Benistant (Fra-Yamaha) 303 Simon Laengenfelder (Ger-Gas Gas) 259