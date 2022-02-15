The Civil Protection Secretariat (SGIRPC) announced the weather conditions that will prevail during the time of February 15, 2022 in Mexico Citywhose main recommendation is to bundle up in a timely manner and not go out without an umbrella.

This is because the dawn will be very cold, especially in towns located to the south and west of the city, due to the probability of low temperature between four to six degrees Celsius.

who reside in Álvaro Obregón, Cuajimalpa de Morelos, Magdalena Contreras, Milpa Alta and Tlalpan must abide by the indications of prevention by the activation of the Yellow Alertsuch as avoiding sudden changes in temperature and moisturizing your skin.

The local authority indicates, with a court at seven in the morning this Tuesday, that the atmosphere will be warm throughout the day Accompanied by partly cloudy sky.

If you are worried about the cold, find out that the thermometer in Mexico City will mark temperatures between 14 to 20 degrees Celcius, with a maximum of up to 22 degrees Celciuswhich will drop to 12 degrees Celsius at dawn on Wednesday.

Civil Protection warns citizens of the probability of light rain during the afternoon-night this Tuesday, February 15, from six in the afternoon until approximately nine at night.

Today’s air quality is regular in Mexico City, maximum values ​​of 88 points and PM10 are analyzed. The wind blows from the south and west component with gusts of 20 to 30 km/h.