James Rodriguez is the starter: Al Rayyan vs. Umm Salal live

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
James Rodríguez, in action against Umm Salal.
Twitter: @alrayyansc
James Rodríguez, in action against Umm Salal.
The Colombian team plays this Wednesday for the Emir Cup.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 15, 2022, 11:03 AM
James Rodríguez is a starter with Al Rayyan, from Qatar, in a new round of the Emir Cup.
The Colombian club will have its first game with Chilean Nicolás Córdova in the line of technical direction.
minute by minute
James Rodriguez is the starter.
SPORTS
February 15, 2022, 11:03 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #Rodriguez #starter #Rayyan #Umm #Salal #live
Leave a Reply