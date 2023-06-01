Amidst the fervor of hot salethe most anticipated discount event for lovers of online shopping, Amazon has launched a selection of irresistible offers on video game consoles.

Whether you’re an avid gamer or looking for the perfect gift for a loved one, here’s your chance to own a nintendoswitch, playstation 5 either Xbox S-series with discount at extremely attractive prices.

The Nintendo Switch, the hybrid console that revolutionized the way you play, is among the most outstanding options of this Hot Sale.

With its versatility to adapt to both portable and desktop modes, the Switch offers a unique experience that combines the convenience of taking it with you wherever you want with the power enough to enjoy the most popular games of the moment.

During this promotion, the Nintendo Switch has a special discount of 36 percent, remaining at $5,649 pesos, which makes it a tempting option for those who want to immerse themselves in the world of video games in a versatile and fun way.

On the other hand, the Playstation 5, Sony’s next-generation console, is not far behind in terms of offers.

With its processing power and impressive graphics capabilities, the PS5 has captured the attention of gamers around the world since its launch.

During the Hot Sale, Amazon has significantly reduced the price of the PS5 by up to 12 percent, remaining at $9,459 pesos and allowing fans of the brand to enjoy exclusive titles and immersive gaming experiences at a more accessible price.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to pick up a PS5, this is definitely the time.

Finally, the Xbox Series S, the compact and affordable version of the new generation of Microsoft consoles, has also been included in Amazon’s offers during the Hot Sale.

Despite its small size, the Xbox Series S doesn’t skimp on performance, offering up to 1440p resolution and fast loading speeds for a smooth gaming experience.

During this promotion, the Xbox Series S is available at an incredible discount as it is almost half price: $4,990 pesos, which makes it an attractive option for those looking to immerse themselves in the Xbox ecosystem at a more affordable price. .

In summary, if you are a fan of video games and have been waiting for the right moment to acquire a next-generation console, the Amazon Hot Sale is the perfect opportunity.

Whether you’re looking for the versatility of the Nintendo Switch, the power of the Playstation 5, or the affordability of the Xbox Series S, these deals will let you go on exciting virtual adventures without breaking the bank.

Do not miss this opportunity and take advantage of the exclusive discounts that Amazon has prepared for you during this unique event.