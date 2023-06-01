Yasser Asprilla and an enlightened Óscar Cortés crowned a promising partnership, striker Tomás Ángel sharpened his aim and an insatiable Colombia crushed Slovakia 5-1 on Wednesday to qualify for the quarterfinals in the men’s U20 World Cup that takes place in Argentina. Cortés unblocked the game at the start of the second half and crowned a double at the last breath to confirm himself as one of the stars of the tournament, he joined Asprilla to tear apart the Slovak defense, and the nine coffee player who started the tournament as a substitute He scored another double in an exhibition by the Colombians, who mark the victorious pace of the South American army. Brazil, one of the favourites, also thrashed Tunisia 4-1.

Coach Héctor Cárdenas chose to accompany Cortés, a figure of Millonarios in the local league, in the final match with Asprilla, from English Wigan, and Ángel, from Atlético Nacional de Medellín, two players who did not play in the South American tournament in which they qualified to the Worldcup. The combination was explosive.

The rout was slow to unleash. Aware of their favoritism, Colombia turned in the first half on the goal of a withdrawn and orderly Slovakia. Captain Gustavo Puerta tried with a mid-distance shot, the weapon the coffee growers took so much advantage of in the South American game they hosted, but his right hand went wide. The full-backs Andrés Salazar and Édier Ocampo joined the siege, a bombardment of missiles without aim.

Ángel, very active in attack, wasted a one-on-one against goalkeeper Adam Danko after half an hour and smashed another shot against his gloves. The midfielder Castillo Manyoma also tried it with a powerful shot scratched by Danko in a ball that lowered his nine inside the area, and even the defender Kevin Mantilla sought to make up for his mistake in the last game of the group stage with a right foot from outside from the area into the hands of the goalkeeper. The coffee assault was sterile until the break, as has been a constant during a tournament in which it has come from behind, with much more drive in the second half.

The round of 16 duel was no exception. A five-minute burst of Colombian vertigo left Slovakia on the canvas. An error in the departure of the Europeans gave the ball to Cortés, who unblocked the game by defining between Danko’s legs. Almost immediately, Yasser Asprilla scored a jewel, a corner shot from the edge of the area, behind a manual wall with the Millionaires winger. The yellow jerseys were still celebrating when Ángel holed in the third, a furious left-footed shot from the balcony of the area.

Insatiable, Colombians continued to rise. Around the hour, the striker, son of former international Juan Pablo Ángel, appeared again with another crossed left foot without much resistance from Danko. Coach Cárdenas began to introduce changes to rest his men, who will play the quarterfinals on Saturday in search of a spot in the semifinals. His rival will come out of the European classic between England and Italy, which takes place at the second hour of this Wednesday. Colombia wasted successive opportunities as time ticked away. Timotej Jambor scored near the end, but in the extra period Cortés capped the 5-1 lead with his fourth goal of the tournament, leaving him at the top of the scoring charts along with Brazilian Marcos Leonardo and Italian Casadei.

In another of the matches of the day, Brazil, the South American champion, defeated Tunisia 4-1 with goals from Marcos Leonardo, Matheus Martins and a brace from Andrey Santos, while Mahmoud Ghorbel made up the score for the Africans. The five South American teams made it past the group stage and are still in the running to reach the quarterfinals. Last-minute hosts Argentina take on Nigeria later on Wednesday, while Uruguay faces The Gambia on Thursday and Ecuador faces South Korea. The albiceleste is the most successful team in the category, with six world titles, followed by the canarinha with five stars.

